MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Padres’ Jackson Merrill lands on injured list a week after signing nine-year, $135 million deal
The 2025 Masters
Augusta National continues to support USGA, R&A in ball rollback
Tennis: Miami Open
Djokovic loses to Tabilo in second round of Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz advances

Top Clips

nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 9, 2025 01:35 PM

Nottingham Forest’s quest to firm up their top-four (five) plans faces a tough-test in like-minded Everton at the City Ground on Saturday.

Forest’s 57 points are good for third on the Premier League table, and the Tricky Trees hold a five-point cushion on sixth-place Manchester City. Their remaining fixture list bodes well for Nuno Espirito Santo’s goal of reaching the Champions League.

WATCH LIVE – Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Everton have been a baffling side this side of the Festive Fixtures. They’ve only lost one Premier League match in their last 11 outings, going 4W-6D-1L since January 19, but they’re also winless in their last six.

The Toffees remain in a tough run of fixtures. Having lost to Everton and drawn Arsenal in their last two matches, Everton’s match versus Forest precedes fixtures with Man City and Chelsea.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyu (thigh), Ola Aina (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex Moreno (loan - unable to face parent club), Chris Wood (hip)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Everton prediction

So... who wants the ball? Both Forest and Everton are comfortable playing a defense-first approach but both have some terrific attackers including recently-returned Toffees winger Dwight McNeil. Forest could be without Chris Wood in addition to Taiwo Awoniyi and that means more speed and flash over power up top. That may actually play into their hands against James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Everton’s physical defense. Forest 1-1 Everton.