UEFA EURO 2024: How does it work, qualifying, top players, favorite, host city, final

The EURO 2024 tournament in Germany will take center stage this summer and all eyes will be on which European giant can win it all.

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 ]

From how it works to where the games will be played and who to keep a close eye on, below is everything you need to know on the competition.

How does UEFA EURO 2024 work?

24 teams have qualified for the tournament in Germany. They are split into six groups of four teams in each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the last 16, while the four third-place teams with the best record also reach the last 16.

How many teams qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 group stage?

24 teams are in the group stage, up from the usual 16. This 24-team format was introduced in the 2016 competition and was used again for EURO 2020.

Which players are expected to star at EURO 2024?

Harry Kane (England), Kylian Mbappe (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Luka Modric (Croatia), Jude Bellingham (England), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), Rodri (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) are expected to be among the stars who will shine at EURO 2024.

Which cities are hosting UEFA EURO 2024 games?

Hamburg, Stuttgart, Munich, Leipzig, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne.

Who is the favorite to win UEFA EURO 2024?

France and England are the joint favorites with the bookmakers to win EURO 2024. Germany, Portugal, Spain and Italy are the next four favorites.

Which stadium is the EURO 2024 final being played in?

The final of EURO 2024 will be played on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Who is the EURO 2024 mascot?

Albart the teddy bear is the official mascot of the tournament. His mission is to inspire young children across Europe to “get active and encourage them to love football and its values.”

Is there an official EURO 2024 song?

Fire by MEDUZA is the official song of the competition.



