Premier League predictions, odds for Week 3 of 2024-25 season

Week 3 of the 2024-25 Premier League season is here, with odds and predictions for opening weekend, beginning with Arsenal vs Brighton in a mouth-watering early Saturday kickoff, before wrapping up with the derby: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Sunday, 11 am ET).

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Last week, we went 7 of 10 on results, with one correct score prediction. For the season, we are 13 of 20 on results, with one correct score prediction.

Arsenal vs Brighton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-275) Brighton (+700) Draw (+425)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a fun game and Arsenal may have to embrace the chaos to get chances to open Brighton up. They will want to control the tempo, and they should, but this won’t be easy for the Gunners as they’ll just edge it. Arsenal 2-1 Brighton. -JPW

Everton vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Everton (+165) Bournemouth (+155) Draw (+240)

Prediction: This feels like a game where Everton will squander a few chances and Bournemouth will catch them out on the counter. Everton 0-2 Bournemouth. - JPW

Leicester vs Aston Villa odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+333) Aston Villa (-135) Draw (+290)

Prediction: Watkins will figure it out, at least enough, to out-fire Vardy this week. Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa. -NM

Brentford vs Southampton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Brentford (-135) Southampton (+340) Draw (+290)

Prediction: This seems like it will be an open, entertaining game and we should expected plenty of chances. The Bees will probably just edge it due to their extra quality and belief in the final third. Brentford 2-1 Southampton. -JPW

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+105) Wolves (+240) Draw (+250)

Prediction: Nuno Espirito Santo won’t know a ton of the men on his former side, but maybe enough to get by? Both teams will expect at least a point here, and maybe we should predict that, too. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves. -NM

Ipswich vs Fulham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+210) Fulham (+125) Draw (+250)

Prediction: Ipswich will sense this is their opportunity to show the world what they can do in possession, and Fulham will be happily waiting to do what they do best: launch counter-attacks through Smith Rowe, Iwobi and Adama Traore. Ipswich 1-3 Fulham. -AE

West Ham vs Manchester City odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: West Ham (+575) Man City (-250) Draw (+425)

Prediction: This should be much tighter than the series history but Lopetegui still has to balance his desire for possession with the massive threat of Man City. The champs look too locked-in right now especially given a week’s prep for a team playing two matches. West Ham 1-3 Manchester City. -NM

Newcastle vs Tottenham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Newcastle (+140) Tottenham (+155) Draw (+300)

Prediction: Spurs would love nothing more than for Emil Krafth and Dan Burn to start together in central defense, and Howe might not have any other choice. Son Heung-min gets one, maybe two. Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham. -AE

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (-165) Crystal Palace (+400) Draw (+333)

Prediction: Chelsea won’t find nearly as much space on the counter as they did against Wolves, making their challenge to break down a deeper defending opponent. Early frustrations, followed by late joy. Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace. -AE

Manchester United vs Liverpool odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Manchester United (+270) Liverpool (-120) Draw (+300)

Prediction: This is probably going to be a lot closer than we all expect but it’s tough to look past Liverpool with Mohamed Salah looking so sharp. This will be a different game to the ones we’ve seen in recent years, as Slot’s Liverpool will not leave as many gaps on the counter as Klopp’s Liverpool did. That impacts United’s counter-attacking gameplan but they may plug midfield with two false nines, which has worked well against Liverpool and Manchester City in recent games. Still, Liverpool have more quality and cohesion and don’t have the defensive injury issues United have to contend with. Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool. -JPW