Premier League predictions, odds for Week 5 of 2024-25 season

Week 5 of the 2024-25 Premier League season is here, looking at odds and predictions beginning with West Ham vs Chelsea in an early-kickoff London derby, but all eyes are firmly fixed on the main course to close out the weekend: Manchester City vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: 2024-25 Premier League season predictions: Champion, table, top four, relegation, surprises, sack race ]

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Last week, we went 4 of 10 on results, with one correct score prediction. For the season, we are 23 of 40 on results, with five correct score prediction.

Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

West Ham vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: West Ham (+230) Chelsea (+100) Draw (+275)

Prediction: Should be cagey, right? Cole Palmer feels due for a goal sooner rather than later, and Chelsea’s attacking depth gives it a chance to find a breakthrough at any point in the game. West Ham 1-2 Chelsea. -NM

Liverpool vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Liverpool (-350) Bournemouth (+775) Draw (+525)

Prediction: Bournemouth are one of the most prepared, well-drilled sides in the Premier League, and Iraola will have had them focused on Liverpool all week while the Reds were busy on the continent. Bournemouth will give Liverpool everything they want and more, but in the end… Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth. -AE

Tottenham vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Tottenham (-190) Brentford (+450) Draw (+360)

Prediction: Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s kryptonite reared its ugly head once again in the north London derby as he was beaten on another set piece. And what is Brentford’s other superpower? Attacking set pieces. This is potentially a nightmare matchup for Spurs. Tottenham 2-2 Brentford. -AE

Aston Villa vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Aston Villa (-175) Wolves (+425) Draw (+333)

Prediction: Villa took four of six points from Wolves last season with the same managers at the helm. Wolves, at leas talent-wise, have taken a step back with Pedro Neto and Max Kilman out of town, but they’ll hope that good discipline and Villa’s inter-continental week will be enough to keep this game within reach. Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves. -NM

Leicester vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+150) Everton (+175) Draw (+240)

Prediction: This feels like it will be a bit chaotic and Leicester will go into this game with more confidence and this is a game they have to win if they’re going to stay up this season. Go for a home win as the Foxes look sharp in attack, especially on the counter. Leicester 2-0 Everton. -JPW

Fulham vs Newcastle odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+185) Newcastle (+135) Draw (+260)

Prediction: Every unbeaten run ends some time, and at some point Newcastle will not be able to come back from a substandard start. The early goings will be key here, including the team selection. Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are big misses given the state of the team, and an Isak absence might be too much. Fulham 2-1 Newcastle. -NM

Southampton vs Ipswich odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Southampton (+125) Ipswich (+210) Draw (+240)

Prediction: As is often the case in these ‘must-win games’ for teams who are destined for a season of struggle, neither team will want to leave themselves too open and we can expect a tight, tense game. A draw feels inevitable. Southampton 1-1 Ipswich. -JPW

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: Crystal Palace (+175) Man United (+140) Draw (+260)

Prediction: This should be a fun one and I would expect plenty of goals. Palace have the potential to swarm United and make them feel uncomfortable but it feels like United’s attacking talents will get the job done. Just. Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United. -JPW

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Brighton (-130) Nottingham Forest (+340) Draw (+275)

Prediction: Brighton are favorites to win at home in about the same way Man City versus Arsenal, so this could be a tight one. It’s about finishing, as both teams are going to deliver chances to their shooters. This could go either way. Both teams have two draws this season. Let’s make it three. Brighton 1-1 Nottingham Forest. -NM

Manchester City vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Man City (-125) Arsenal (+350) Draw (+250)

Prediction: This won’t be a high-scoring game, as Arsenal’s plan will be exactly what they did at City last season in the 0-0 draw and in the 1-0 win at Tottenham last weekend and 0-0 draw at Atalanta on Thursday. They will concede that City will have more possession, sit in a low block and look to hit them on the counter and it worked well for them last season as they didn’t concede in both games against City. Given their current injuries and the load on their stretched squad after an intense week, Arteta has to play in this way. He just has to. But all of that will change if Pep Guardiola’s City score early and neutrals everywhere (plus City’s fans, of course) will be hoping one of their trademark fast starts leads to an early goal which will open the game up and force Arsenal to come out of their shell. It seems likely that City will score early (and probably through red-hot Erling Haaland), and that Arsenal will likely hit back to make it tight and tense in the second half. However, it seems like City will have just enough variety and nous in attack to get the win which would cement their status as title favorties, once again, for now. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal. -JPW