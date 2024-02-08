Tottenham vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Tottenham host Brighton on Saturday in what promises to be the most entertaining game of the season in the Premier League.

WATCH TOTTENHAM v BRIGHTON LIVE

That’s right, xG fans everywhere are getting their popcorn ready as these two dish out chances galore (at both ends) and their win-at-all-costs mentality is a joy to watch.

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham will be fuming after they coughed up a late goal at Everton to draw 2-2 last time out but given they’re missing plenty of key players due to international duty they’ve hung in there very well in recent weeks. Richarlison has been in red-hot form, scoring nine goals in his last eight Premier League games but now Heung-min Son is back and Spurs’ captain will give them a huge boost.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

As for Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are full of confidence heading into this game as they smashed rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 last weekend. The Seagulls have been inconsistent in recent weeks as they were hammered 4-0 at Luton in their last away game. Still, they’re in touching distance of the top six and getting ready for the last 16 of the Europa League. All is well down on the South Coast.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (February 10)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Tottenham, team news

Heung-min Son is available after South Korea lost in the semifinals and it will be intriguing to see if he starts or is eased back in. Yves Bissouma coming back from AFCON will be a big boost in midfield too, while other injuries have calmed down for Spurs.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (thigh)

Focus on Brighton, team news

Mitoma will be back for Brighton which is a big boost. Injuries have also calmed down for the Seagulls as Roberto De Zerbi will surely have something wild up his sleeve in terms of team selection and personnel starting in different spots than we expected.

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Joel Veltman (knee), Simon Adingra (international duty)