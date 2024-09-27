Women’s Champions League: USWNT players in group stage, list of all-time winners

The 2024-25 Women’s Champions League group stage is upon us, and there are a handful of teams boasting American players including several USWNT stars.

The tournament, called the UEFA Women’s Cup until rebranding in 2009, will see 16 teams across four groups compete to reach the quarterfinals by finishing first or second in Groups A-D.

The American players are spread between favorites and underdogs and are names both familiar and lesser-known.

Scottish giants Celtic have four of the latter. Florida Gators export Kit Loferski, Virginia graduate Hana Kerner, Harvard product Murphy Agnew, and UAB goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty. They’ll have to rise above two of Twente, Real Madrid, and Celtic to reach the knockout rounds.

Chelsea have USWNT star Catarina Macario and powerful striker Mia Fishel in the side, as the Blues are in a bid to ‘win everything’ this season.

Lyon are among the favorites to win Group A and the tournament, as USWNT captain Lindsey Horan and Seattle Reign loanee Sofia Huerta look top a group with Wolfsburg, Roma, and Galatasaray.

Group C have a trio of American players, led by Arsenal’s USWNT right back Emily Fox. The Gunners will play Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Valerenga twice, with the Norwegian side boasting two players in Oslo. Michaela Kovacs came from Michigan State University, while goalkeeper Jalen Tompkins was a student-athlete star at Colorado.

Women’s Champions League dates: Group stage fixtures and knockout round draw

The Women’s Champions League group stage will begin October 8 and run six matchdays through December 18.

The knockout round draw will be held on Feb. 7, with the quarterfinals to be played March 18-19 and 26-27.

The semifinals will be played April 19-20 and 26-27.

When and where is the Women’s Champions League Final?

The final will be played at Sporting Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvarade in Lisbon on either May 23, 24, or 25.

Women’s Champions League winners, all-time

UEFA Women’s Cup era (2001-2009)

2001-02: Frankfurt (Germany)

2002-03: Umea (Sweden)

2003-04: Umea

2004-05: Turbine Potsdam (Germany)

2005-06: Frankfurt

2006-07: Arsenal (England)

2007-08: Frankfurt

2008-09: FCR Duisburg (Germany)

UEFA Women’s Champions League era (2009-present)

2009-10: Turbine Potsdam

2010-11: Lyon (France)

2011-12: Lyon

2012-13: Wolfsburg (Germany)

2013-14: Wolfsburg

2014-15: Frankfurt

2015-16: Lyon

2016-17: Lyon

2017-18: Lyon

2018-19: Lyon

2020-21: Barcelona (Spain)

2021-22: Lyon

2022-23: Barcelona

2023-24: Barcelona