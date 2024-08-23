Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 2

The Premier League season is officially underway, and I know without a doubt that you all missed the Premier League Betting Power Rankings. This season, I’ve decided to change things up a bit. Last year, there were two bets from every match, and I ranked the bets. The best part of the power rankings idea was missing. I failed to track which teams were cash cows and which cost us dearly.

This year, I will track the previous week’s rankings and see which team makes the most money at the end of the season.

Here’s a cheers to the season to having a lot of fun betting on our favorite teams!

Premier League Betting Power Rankings

1) Manchester City (0-0 | +0 units): Manchester City 1st Half -1 (-128)

· City won 14 of the 19 first halves last season. They were 3-0 in the first half at the Etihad against newly promoted teams.

2) Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (+105)

· In seven home matches under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace scored at least two goals. West Ham in MD1 conceded twice at home and had an xGA of 2.05.

3) Tottenham: Tottenham 1st Half -1.5 Corner Handicap (-115)

· The Spurs dropped points to a newly relegated side on MD1. Ange Postecoglou called his squad wasteful in the final third. Tottenham will rack up corners early and often against an Everton team who will sit deep and try to win on the counter.

4) West Ham: Tomas Soucek 2+ Shots (+174)

· Tomas Soucek led the game with five shots. FIVE SHOTS. It probably won’t happen again, but I am putting my money on him, taking at least two at these odds.

5) Manchester United: Manchester United Draw No Bet (-105)

· Is it too early to believe in Manchester United’s backline? Even if Harry Maguire misses, plugging in Matthijs de Ligt could be a winner.

6) Brighton: Joao Pedro 3+ Shots (-124)

· Only taking one shot in the first match against a 10-man Everton, Joao Pedro will look to be aggressive against a soft center of the midfield. It’s no secret that Manchester United concede a lot of shots.

7) Liverpool: Liverpool -2.5 1st Half Corner Handicap (-110)

· Winners of the last corner handicap, Liverpool look to be a great possession team still. The new management of Arne Slot means more control and a slower tempo. Not great for corners for most teams, but with Luis Diaz on one wing and Mohamed Salah on the other, there is plenty of pace and play near the boundary.

8) Newcastle: Newcastle Moneyline (+120)

· Newcastle only won six of the 19 away days last season. However, injuries plagued their season. There is a bit of value in this number against a Bournemouth side who might struggle to score.

9) Leicester City: Jamie Vardy Anytime Goal Scorer (+245)

· Ain’t no party like a Vardy party! The 37-year-old striker rescued a point for his club’s last match. He might do it again this week in a match that should see goals on both sides.

10) Wolverhampton: Wolves +0.5 (+115)

· It might take a while for Chelsea to adapt to Enzo Maresca’s tactics. Playing out the back is difficult against a unit that likes to put pressure on the ball when in their opponent’s half. Wolves are much better at Molineux and could get something out of this match.

11) Ipswich Town: Ipswich Team Total Under 0.5 (-150)

· They aren’t scoring away from home against Manchester City.

12) Fulham: Over 2.5 Goals (-125)

· 63% of the matches saw at least three goals at Craven Cottage last season. Fulham could score three themselves.

13) Arsenal: Arsenal Moneyline (-135)

· After losing both matches against Aston Villa last season, Arsenal could be out for blood. Small play on the moneyline here if you think the price is too short.

14) Aston Villa: Under 2.75 Goals (-110)

· Both matches went under the total last season. Arsenal were the best defensive side in the league. I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see Villa fail to score, even at Villa Park. This won’t be a popular pick, but it could be a winning one.

15) Everton: Both Teams to Score (-148)

· Tottenham only kept two clean sheets at Hotspur Stadium last year. I don’t trust Everton one bit, but they would have to be awful not to score against this team.

16) Southampton: Southampton Team Total Corners Over 5.5 (-135)

· Aggression. Play crosses in the box. Get a head or a boot on them. That’s Russell Martin’s desire for his team. Corners will happen. He will be desperate to get something out of this match.

17) Nottingham Forest: Nottingham Forest Draw No Bet (+108)

· Southampton’s aggression could cost them against a tough Nottingham Forest side. I’d price Forest’s pk price closer to even money. There’s not a lot of value, but it’s still enough to consider the bet.

18) Bournemouth: Evanilson Anytime Goalscorer (+170)

· Evanilson scored 13 goals for Porto last season. He will be slotted in to replace Dominic Solanke. He might find the back of the net. I would only consider this if he’s in the starting XI.

19) Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez Shot on Target (+100)

· Enzo Fernandez dominates the middle of the pitch. He will look aggressive and rip a few shots from a distance. Hitting the keeper or scoring a goal is not out of the question. He is more likely hitting on right into the keeper’s arms.

20) Brentford: Brentford Team Total Under 0.5 Goals (+122)

· Slot has Liverpool playing smarter at the back. Brentford aren’t scoring at Anfield unless there is a massive defensive lapse. This is no knock on the scoring ability of the bees, and it is more of a belief in Slot’s tactics.