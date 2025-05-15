 Skip navigation
Gq_k6ABX0AAptTQ.jpeg
Podcast: NCAA men’s regionals conclude, and the great POY debate
Pimlico Preakness Horse Racing
Pimlico Race Course demolition: Preakness Stakes history, location, track records, renovations
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA pro Rupe Taylor, competing in PGA Championship, turns life around after DUI

nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025

Gq_k6ABX0AAptTQ.jpeg
Podcast: NCAA men’s regionals conclude, and the great POY debate
Pimlico Preakness Horse Racing
Pimlico Race Course demolition: Preakness Stakes history, location, track records, renovations
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA pro Rupe Taylor, competing in PGA Championship, turns life around after DUI

nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025

Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?

May 15, 2025 11:44 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards run through their predictions for the top five in the Premier League and explain their picks to qualify for the Champions League.

nbc_pst_totmuuel_250515.jpg
14:06
Europa League final preview: Spurs v. Man United
nbc_pst_cpmcfacup_250515.jpg
10:51
FA Cup final preview: Crystal Palace v. Man City
nbc_pst_plawards_250515.jpg
11:14
PST’s awards for 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
01:41
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250513.jpg
06:41
Will Potter be able to turn West Ham around?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250513.jpg
20:20
Arsenal’s first half v. Reds was ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250513.jpg
23:01
Newcastle have ‘momentum’ going into Arsenal match
nbc_pl_netbusters36_250513.jpg
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_generationxgsaves_250513.jpg
10:56
Given analyzes the best saves of the PL season
nbc_pl_manutottenham_250513.jpg
02:30
Previewing ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd v. Spurs final
nbc_pl_goodisongoals_250513.jpg
04:50
Best PL goals ever scored at Goodison Park
nbc_pl_top5_250513.jpg
07:44
‘Very impressive’ Villa march towards Europe
nbc_pl_newcastlechelsea_250513.jpg
05:07
Chelsea’s ‘naivety’ may cost them Champions League
nbc_pl_alexanderarnold_250513.jpg
05:37
Liverpool have ‘a really big problem’ with Trent
nbc_pl_forestdraw_250513.jpg
11:20
Marinakis’ confrontation with Nuno ‘a bad look’
nbc_pl_arsenalcomeback_250513.jpg
06:50
Arsenal dealing with ‘hangover’ from loss to PSG
nbc_pl_lowedown_250511.jpg
06:53
Lowe Down: Will Arsenal ever win PL under Arteta?
nbc_pl_update_250511.jpg
12:00
PL Update: Newcastle dreaming of Champions League
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250511.jpg
01:50
Van Dijk reacts to fans booing Alexander-Arnold
GettyImages-2213964303_copy.jpg
10:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_nunostory_250511.jpg
04:48
Reacting to Forest owner’s altercation with Nuno
nbc_pl_livars_250511.jpg
13:51
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250511.jpg
02:26
Howard: Liverpool fans booing TAA are ‘classless’
nbc_pl_arsredcard1_250511.jpg
01:30
Merino sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250511.jpg
01:41
Merino makes it 2-2 for Arsenal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250511.jpg
55
Martinelli gives Arsenal hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250511.jpg
01:24
Diaz doubles Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250511.jpg
01:03
Gakpo heads Liverpool 1-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_muvwhuhl_250511.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Manchester United v. West Ham MWK 36
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250511.jpg
01:39
Arsenal give Liverpool guard of honor at Anfield

nbc_ffhh_commanders_250515.jpg
04:50
Bills, Commanders must take advantage of schedules
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_steelersoverunder_250515.jpg
01:04
Steelers may struggle with win total in 2025
nbc_csu_playoffoddsnonplayoffteams_250515.jpg
03:01
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
nbc_csu_bearsschedule_250515.jpg
01:50
Early 2025 schedule benefits Bears, Williams
nbc_csu_ramsschedule_250515(1).jpg
01:48
Why Simms is optimistic about the Rams’ schedule
nbc_roto_bte_balbuf_250515.jpg
01:56
Ravens may be sharper than Bills in Week 1
nbc_roto_bte_blackeyedsusan_250515.jpg
01:39
Give Amarth a long look in Black-Eyed Susan
nbc_dps_miketiricointv_250515.jpg
12:58
Mike Tirico talks MJ joining NBC’s NBA coverage
nbc_dps_jasonkiddintv_250515.jpg
15:23
Mavs’ Jason Kidd talks upcoming draft, Luka trade
nbc_roto_bte_bosnyk_250515.jpg
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
nbc_dps_rosstuckerintv_250515.jpg
11:19
Tucker: Sanders, Gabriel will both start for CLE
vikingsvideo.jpg
01:22
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
05:20
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
06:31
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
07:29
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
01:37
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games
nbc_pft_bills_250515.jpg
01:59
Bills to put on a show opening 2025 SNF vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_lions_250515.jpg
07:21
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
nbc_pft_bengals_250515.jpg
01:50
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
nbc_pft_ravens_250515.jpg
05:18
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season
nbc_pft_patriotsschedule_250515.jpg
04:07
Patriots have chance to ‘begin new era’ in 2025
nbc_pft_commanders_250515.jpg
04:34
Commanders wrap 2025 with four straight div. games
nbc_pft_49ersschedule_250515.jpg
01:42
49ers ‘can build momentum early’ in 2025
USATSI_24547199.jpg
05:42
How no Rodgers decision impacted Steelers’ slate
nbc_pft_chiefsschedule_250515.jpg
12:15
Chiefs land NFL-high seven primetime games in 2025
nbc_pft_eaglesschedulev2_250515.jpg
11:34
Eagles’ ‘25 schedule loaded with ’24 playoff teams
nbc_pft_reactionsocialmedia_250515.jpg
13:19
Analyzing NFL schedule release social media videos
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th