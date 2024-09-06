Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

Aryna Sabalenka is going back to the U.S. Open final.

The No. 2 seed Sabalenka swept 13th-seeded American Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus, was broken while serving for the match before coming back to win seven consecutive points in the tiebreak.

She won an 11th consecutive match overall. She moved to 26-1 at the two hard-court Grand Slams since the start of 2023.

Sabalenka won the Australian Open the last two years and squandered a set lead on Coco Gauff in the 2023 U.S. Open final.

“Lesson from last year learned,” Sabalenka said in an on-court interview after Thursday’s victory.

In Saturday’s final, she gets the winner of Thursday’s later semifinal between sixth-seeded American Jessica Pegula and Czech Karolina Muchova.

Navarro, 23, had one career Grand Slam match win before this year. She had 14 Grand Slam match wins this year.

She will move into the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time after the U.S. Open at No. 8.