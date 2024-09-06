Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
Henry punches through for first TD of season
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, restores Reggie Bush’s No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
Henry punches through for first TD of season
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Emma Navarro, back in U.S. Open final

  
Published September 5, 2024 08:51 PM

Aryna Sabalenka is going back to the U.S. Open final.

The No. 2 seed Sabalenka swept 13th-seeded American Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus, was broken while serving for the match before coming back to win seven consecutive points in the tiebreak.

She won an 11th consecutive match overall. She moved to 26-1 at the two hard-court Grand Slams since the start of 2023.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Order of Play

Sabalenka won the Australian Open the last two years and squandered a set lead on Coco Gauff in the 2023 U.S. Open final.

“Lesson from last year learned,” Sabalenka said in an on-court interview after Thursday’s victory.

In Saturday’s final, she gets the winner of Thursday’s later semifinal between sixth-seeded American Jessica Pegula and Czech Karolina Muchova.

Navarro, 23, had one career Grand Slam match win before this year. She had 14 Grand Slam match wins this year.

She will move into the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time after the U.S. Open at No. 8.