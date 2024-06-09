Coco Gauff wins first Grand Slam doubles title with Katerina Siniakova at French Open

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova won the French Open in their first doubles tournament together, making Gauff the youngest woman to win Grand Slam singles and doubles titles in 19 years.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open singles champion, and the Czech Siniakova swept Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (5), 6-3 at Roland Garros on Sunday.

They became the first women’s doubles team to win a Slam in their tournament debut together since Russian Vera Zvonareva and German Laura Siegemund at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Gauff, the 2022 French Open doubles runner-up with Jessica Pegula, said she wasn’t planning to play doubles at this year’s French Open until Siniakova asked her to play together two days before the event. Pegula missed this year’s French Open due to injury.

“Hopefully we can play a few more matches,” Siniakova told Gauff in the trophy ceremony.

On Saturday, Paolini was runner-up in the singles final to Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, 20, became the youngest woman to capture both a Grand Slam singles and doubles title since Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

Gauff and Siniakova’s win also clinched a second Olympic doubles berth for American Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who earns a spot in the Paris Games as one of the world’s top 10 players after the French Open.

Gauff previously qualified for the Olympics in singles and has expressed interest in playing women’s doubles and mixed doubles at her first Games this summer.

Siniakova, 28, won seven previous Grand Slam doubles titles with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova, plus the Tokyo Olympic title. They are expected to reunite for the Paris Games.