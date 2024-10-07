 Skip navigation
Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters

  
Published October 7, 2024 12:02 PM
Taylor Fritz

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Taylor Fritz of the United States competes against Arthur Fils of France 　 during day two of Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championship at Ariake Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Two days after starting, seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz and 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov finally got to complete their second-round matches at the Shanghai Masters.

Fritz, the U.S. Open finalist, had led 4-3 in the opening set against Frenchman Terence Atmane when rain suspended play at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and then washed out all matches on the outside courts.

The 26-year-old American needed two tiebreakers to see off the No. 161-ranked Atmane 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), with only one break of serve for each in the 122-minute match. Fritz will play Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki in the third round.

Dimitrov, playing in his 100th Masters event, resumed with a set lead but down a break in the second against Zizou Bergs.

The No. 73-ranked Belgian converted his advantage to take the second set before Dimitrov responded by breaking Bergs three times — for the loss of one of his own service games, to clinch the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian will play Australian Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

Also, U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe routed Zhou Yi of China 6-2, 6-4, while Tallon Griekspoor beat the 26th-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-2 and Roman Safiullin had a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton plays Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in a third- round match, with the winner to meet top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the 4th.

Wuhan Open

No. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the opening match of the Wuhan Open.

The Brazilian, winner of the Seoul Open last month for her fourth career title, converted five of her eight break point opportunities — to Keys’ three from 12 — as she advanced in 128 minutes at the tournament in China.

One-time U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada rallied to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-3.

Rain in Wuhan meant play on the outside courts was suspended.

The top eight seeds, including second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and China Open champion Coco Gauff, received a first-round bye.