Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Rutgers at Michigan
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett’s 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie
SPORTS-BBA-SULLIVAN-COLUMN-TB
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harpercomp_250227.jpg
Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan
nbc_cbb_rutgersmichigan_250227.jpg
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
nbc_cbb_michigan_rosesegment_250227.jpg
Rose breaks down ‘awesome finish’ from Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Rutgers at Michigan
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett’s 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie
SPORTS-BBA-SULLIVAN-COLUMN-TB
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harpercomp_250227.jpg
Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan
nbc_cbb_rutgersmichigan_250227.jpg
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
nbc_cbb_michigan_rosesegment_250227.jpg
Rose breaks down ‘awesome finish’ from Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban

  
Published February 28, 2025 01:38 AM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 18, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy gestures during his match against Marcos Giron of United States of America in the third round of the men’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

LONDON — The nomination of Jannik Sinner for the Laureus sportsman of the year award was withdrawn Thursday because of the top-ranked tennis player’s three-month ban for his two positive doping tests nearly a year ago.

Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement that the Italian player’s ban resulting from a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency prompted the decision.

“Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s nomination for this year’s Laureus world sportsman of the year award is to be withdrawn,” Fitzpatrick said.

“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and — whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved — feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed.”

Sinner and WADA announced the settlement on Feb. 15.

WADA, which had sought to ban the three-time Grand Slam champion from the sport for at least one year, had challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Sinner’s explanation — that trace amounts of Clostebol in his doping sample was due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger — had been accepted.

The timing means the 23-year-old Italian won’t miss any Grand Slam tournaments. The French Open, the season’s next major, starts May 25.

Last year, Novak Djokovic won the Laureus sportsman of the year award for 2023 and Spanish soccer star Aitana Bonmatí was picked as the best sportswoman.

Nominees for the upcoming awards will be announced in Madrid on Monday.