A Las Vegas exhibition that originally featured Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz has been postponed

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Rangers defenseman Adam Fox reportedly going on IR with upper-body injury
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
Phillies ‘not really over-concerned at all’ about Harper after he is hit by pitch, leaves game

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uclawisconsin_250226.jpg
Highlights: UCLA demolishes Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_stbonvsstjoes_250226.jpg
HLs: Saint Joseph’s outlasts St. Bonaventure
nbc_pl_update_250226.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool closing in on title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Rangers defenseman Adam Fox reportedly going on IR with upper-body injury
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
Phillies ‘not really over-concerned at all’ about Harper after he is hit by pitch, leaves game

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uclawisconsin_250226.jpg
Highlights: UCLA demolishes Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_stbonvsstjoes_250226.jpg
HLs: Saint Joseph’s outlasts St. Bonaventure
nbc_pl_update_250226.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool closing in on title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A Las Vegas exhibition that originally featured Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz has been postponed

  
Published February 26, 2025 09:50 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 24, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy in action during his match against Ben Shelton of United States of America in the semifinals of the men’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — With Jannik Sinner serving a doping suspension, and Taylor Fritz’s status uncertain because of an injured abdominal muscle, the men’s tennis exhibition event scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been postponed.

No new date was announced Wednesday.

The exhibition match between current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka is still planned for Saturday.

Sinner was dropped from the MGM Rewards Slam last Thursday — after accepting a three-month ban as part of a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency — and replaced in the lineup by Casper Ruud. Then Fritz pulled out of this week’s tournament in Acapulco.

Tommy Paul also was slated to participate.