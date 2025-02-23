 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland
Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday’s Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins title in Dubai and will enter the top 10 of the rankings

  
Published February 22, 2025 07:11 PM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Clara Tauson 7-6 (1), 6-1 in the Dubai Championships on Saturday to earn the biggest title of her career.

The victory will earn Andreeva her debut in the top 10 of the rankings next week — the first 17-year-old to achieve that since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.

It caps quite a week for Andreeva, who also had wins over 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, five-time major champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to become the youngest player to defeat three major champions at a single event since Maria Sharapova at the 2004 WTA Finals. She also became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event.

Andreeva’s only other title was the Iasi Open in Romania last year.