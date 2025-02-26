 Skip navigation
Daniil Medvedev reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Marin Cilic also advances

  
Published February 26, 2025 05:35 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev didn’t have time to think about how to return Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s blazing serves at the the Dubai Championships.

Medvedev, ranked No. 6, still reached the quarterfinals after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 21-year-old Frenchman.

The player was asked about facing serves exceeding143 mph.

“You don’t have any time so it’s pure reflexes and sometimes it makes life even easier because as I say, you don’t think much,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “If you don’t return it, you’re not even disappointed. There were some second serves that I missed, and I was disappointed. You just try to do your best, and I managed pretty well today.”

Medvedev, the Dubai champion in 2023, broke Mpetshi Perricard’s serve once in each set. The Frenchman committed twice as many unforced errors — 44 — as winners and didn’t create any break point opportunities.

Up next for Medvedev is Tallon Griekspoor, who advanced by beating defending champion Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion who eliminated second-seeded Alex de Minaur in the first round, moved into the quarterfinals by beating Alexei Popyrin 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. The 36-year-old Croat will face Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the last four.