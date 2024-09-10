Gadecki beats Stephens and next faces second-seeded Collins in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Olivia Gadecki upset 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-3 to move into a second-round contest against second-seeded Danielle Collins at the WTA Guadalajara Open.

Seventh-seeded Viktoria Kudermetova beat Sachia Vickery 6-4, 6-4 and advanced to meet Camila Osorio, the 22—year-old Colombian who eased past Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-2.

Local favorite Renata Zarazua had a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win over Anhelina Kalinina, and Kamilla Rakhimova advanced to face No. 3 seed Victoria Azarenka with a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Aleksandra Kunic.

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko, who is coming off a U.S. Open doubles title victory with Lyudmyla Kichenok following her first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in the singles draw, won’t play until Wednesday.

The Guadalajara Open is a hardcourt 500-level event on the WTA Tour this season and is being played at the Complejo Panamericano de Tenis.