Jessica Pegula into U.S. Open quarterfinals, eyes first major semifinal

Jessica Pegula reached her seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal. She hopes to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Pegula, the sixth-seeded American, swept 18th-seeded Russian Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-2 in the U.S. Open fourth round on Monday. She hasn’t lost a set in four matches.

Pegula gets No. 1 Iga Swiatek or No. 16 Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday for a place in the final four and to become the oldest U.S. woman to make her Grand Slam singles semifinal debut.

If Pegula does not win that next match, she will tie the female record for most Grand Slam quarterfinals without a semifinal in the professional era, according to ESPN.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Order of Play

The retired Kaia Kanepi, Carla Suarez Navarro and Katerina Maleeva all went 0-7 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. Manuela Maleeva lost her first 11 Grand Slam quarterfinals before making her first semi at the 1992 U.S. Open.

Pegula, 30, was swept by Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the French Open and U.S. Open in 2022, a year when she reached a career-high ranking of third in the world.

Pegula is already guaranteed to become once again the highest-ranked American woman after the U.S. Open, passing Coco Gauff.

“I feel like there’s been more pressure this year because I did so well coming into this tournament,” said Pegula, who in two August tournaments won a title and was runner-up. “I just need to win the match to get to the semis, and then that’ll solve everything, right?”