Karolina Muchova back in U.S. Open semifinals after 10 months away

Karolina Muchova has made back-to-back U.S. Open semifinals, coming back from wrist surgery and a 10-month break from competition in between.

Muchova, a 28-year-old Czech, took out 22nd-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 to reach Thursday’s semis.

She’ll play No. 1 Iga Swiatek or No. 6 Jessica Pegula for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Last year, Muchova was runner-up to Swiatek at the French Open and lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open semis, reaching a career-high ranking of eight in the world.

But Muchova injured her right wrist at that U.S. Open. After extensive rehabilitation, she ultimately announced in February that she had surgery.

She wore a hand-to-shoulder wrap and said she didn’t move her arm for about 10 weeks.

Muchova returned to match play in late June. The U.S. Open is her sixth tournament back.

She hasn’t lost a set in five matches and prevailed Thursday after consulting with medical personnel after grabbing her left hip during the second set.

Swiatek plays Pegula on Wednesday night.