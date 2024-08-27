Longest U.S. Open match in modern history: Dan Evans outlasts Karen Khachanov

Dan Evans outlasted Karen Khachanov in the longest U.S. Open match in modern history — 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 in 5 hours, 35 minutes on Tuesday.

The Evans-Khachanov first-round match broke the record for longest U.S. Open match since 1970 and the implementation of the tiebreaker.

The previous record since 1970 was a 1992 semifinal: Stefan Edberg beat Michael Chang in 5 hours, 26 minutes. In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in a quarterfinal that took 5 hours, 15 minutes.

Edberg and Alcaraz each won the title in their respective years.

Evans, a 34-year-old Brit, is ranked 184th in the world. Earlier this summer, he played Olympic doubles with Andy Murray in the final tournament of Murray’s career.

Khachanov, a 28-year-old Russian, is ranked 22nd. He made the U.S. Open semifinals in 2022 and the Australian Open semifinals in 2023.

Evans gets 36th-ranked Argentine Mariano Navone in the second round on Thursday.

The longest tennis match in the modern era at any top-level tournament was John Isner’s win over Nicolas Mahut at 2010 Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes, spread over three days and ending 70-68 in the fifth set.