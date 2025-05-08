 Skip navigation
Iga Swiatek gets back on track in Rome after being routed by Coco Gauff in Madrid

  
Published May 8, 2025 11:52 AM

ROME — Iga Swiatek bounced back from one of the worst losses of her career with a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 rout of home player Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round of the Italian Open.

Swiatek said she was dealing with “personal stuff” when she was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semifinals.

The second-ranked Swiatek is a three-time Rome champion but has not reached a final on tour this year. She improved to 21-2 in Rome since 2021.

The Italian Open is the last big clay-court warmup before the French Open, which starts on May 25. Swiatek has won four of her five Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

Swiatek next faces Danielle Collins or Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who were playing later at the Foro Italico.