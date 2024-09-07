Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner to meet in U.S. Open final

At this U.S. Open, Taylor Fritz bolstered his argument as the best American male tennis player of his generation.

On Sunday, he can accomplish something that no American man has done in 21 years: win a Grand Slam singles title.

“It’s the reason why I do what I do,” Fritz said in an on-court interview. “It’s the reason why I work so hard. I mean, I’m in the finals of the U.S. Open.”

Fritz beat fellow 26-year-old American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals to reach a Sunday final against top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy.

In a pivotal stretch, Fritz won 11 consecutive points at the end of the fourth set and start of the fifth.

Fritz and Tiafoe played the first all-American men’s Slam semifinal since the 2005 U.S. Open (Andre Agassi d. Robby Ginepri).

It was guaranteed to produce the first U.S. men’s Grand Slam singles finalist since 2009 Wimbledon (Andy Roddick).

Now, Fritz can become the first American man to win a singles Slam since the 2003 U.S. Open (also Roddick). Before this drought, the longest span that no American man won a major singles title was five years.

Fritz was the last American to win the U.S. Open boys’ title in 2015. He was the No. 1 junior player in the world.

He also went eight Grand Slams to start his career without winning a main draw match. He didn’t make the second week until his 24th Slam. He lost his first four Grand Slam quarterfinals.

He saw other Americans reach major semis — Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul.

Now Fritz has surpassed them all, but the climb will not be complete without one more win.