Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10swing5_240430__771928.jpg
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_240430.jpg
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in
nbc_dps_nuggetslakersrecap_240430.jpg
‘How over is ‘over’’ for the Lakers?

Watch Now

How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades

April 30, 2024 06:42 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their strategies for determining horses to fade at the Kentucky Derby and which horses have positive outlooks.
nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
7:06
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
nbc_bte_championsleague_240429.jpg
4:53
Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
nbc_bte_knickssixers_240429.jpg
4:43
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
6:39
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
nbc_bte_clippersmavsreax_240428.jpg
6:58
Clippers, Mavericks series now ‘a coin flip’
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
6:44
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_bte_connormcdavid_240425.jpg
4:44
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
nbc_bte_heatceltics_240425.jpg
8:40
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
nbc_bte_mavericksclippers_240425.jpg
8:15
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
nbc_roto_btethirdpick_240424.jpg
7:18
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
