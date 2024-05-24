 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
Friday 5: Physical confrontations escalating in NASCAR
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks fantasy basketball season recap
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Charlotte

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btedjokovicfavored_240523.jpg
Unpacking the ‘wide-open’ French Open for the men
nbc_roto_btetwolvesintrouble_240523.jpg
Doncic, Irving give Mavs a ‘high floor’ vs. MIN
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
Friday 5: Physical confrontations escalating in NASCAR
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks fantasy basketball season recap
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Charlotte

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btedjokovicfavored_240523.jpg
Unpacking the ‘wide-open’ French Open for the men
nbc_roto_btetwolvesintrouble_240523.jpg
Doncic, Irving give Mavs a ‘high floor’ vs. MIN
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

No doubt Swiatek is 'best mover' on the court

May 24, 2024 06:00 AM
Rennae Stubbs joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to react to the 2024 French Open draws, and explain why she does not expect anyone to defeat Iga Swiatek in the first quarter of the tournament.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bteswiatekdraw_240523.jpg
6:51
No doubt Swiatek is ‘best mover’ on the court
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedjokovicfavored_240523.jpg
5:13
Unpacking the ‘wide-open’ French Open for the men
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetwolvesintrouble_240523.jpg
5:25
Doncic, Irving give Mavs a ‘high floor’ vs. MIN
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteindy500_240521.jpg
4:37
Handicapping the 108th Indianapolis 500
Now Playing
GettyImages-2153709073.jpg
8:16
Orioles, Rangers favorites for late-season push
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeconffinals_240521.jpg
4:58
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefomen_240521.jpg
6:44
Analyzing the French Open Men’s favorites
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecyyoungs_240521.jpg
4:42
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewconffinals_240520.jpg
5:36
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewomensfo_240520.jpg
4:40
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
Now Playing