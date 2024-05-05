 Skip navigation
Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Aon Swing 5, Next 10 set for Wells Fargo Championship
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Two-shot swing on final hole gives Taylor Pendrith first win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
‘It stings': Ben Kohles ends Nelson hopes with flubbed chip, closing bogey

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithreact_240505.jpg
Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis

May 5, 2024 07:21 PM
Golf Central remembers former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Peter Ooseterhuis, who has passed away at the age of 75.
nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
5:28
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
4:41
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithreact_240505.jpg
6:58
Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_volvochinaopenhl_240505.jpg
1:04
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_yt_penske_240504.jpg
1:40
Pendrith plays with confidence on big Moving Day
nbc_golf_kriskimhighlightsandreax_240504.jpg
5:04
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_kohlesandwallacereax_240504.jpg
4:16
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_jakeknappintvandreax_240504.jpg
4:33
Knapp’s speed control ‘key’ ahead of Nelson Rd. 4
nbc_golf_gc_dphls_240503.jpg
1:26
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mattwallace_240503.jpg
4:25
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
