 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seize Grey
Seize the Grey wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Tom Vialle bears down.JPG
Supercross 250 East champion Tom Vialle takes the title in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Shane Lowry ties men’s major championship record with 62 Saturday at Valhalla

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornacki5_240518.jpg
Preakness Stakes Beyer Speed Figures with Kornacki
nbc_horse_dinnerpartystakes_240518.jpg
Balnikhov impresses in Dinner Party Stakes win
nbc_indy_qualhls_240518.jpg
HLs: 108th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seize Grey
Seize the Grey wins the 2024 Preakness Stakes
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Tom Vialle bears down.JPG
Supercross 250 East champion Tom Vialle takes the title in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Shane Lowry ties men’s major championship record with 62 Saturday at Valhalla

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornacki5_240518.jpg
Preakness Stakes Beyer Speed Figures with Kornacki
nbc_horse_dinnerpartystakes_240518.jpg
Balnikhov impresses in Dinner Party Stakes win
nbc_indy_qualhls_240518.jpg
HLs: 108th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda on her mentality at Mizuho Americas Open

May 18, 2024 05:33 PM
Nelly Korda discusses managing the difficult conditions after carding a 65 in Round 3 of the Mizuho Americas Open and maintaining her mental flow now chasing her sixth win of the LPGA season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_kordard3hl_240518.jpg
1:43
Highlights: Korda takes control in Mizuho Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord3hl_240518.jpg
5:28
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240518.jpg
2:38
Korda on her mentality at Mizuho Americas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoamericard2_240517.jpg
12:10
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord1ehl_240516.jpg
7:26
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
2:11
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
3:16
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
2:31
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_cognizantfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
10:39
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
Now Playing