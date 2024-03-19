 Skip navigation
Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Olympics closer to adding mixed-team event in golf for 2028
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
Edey, Knecht lead AP All-America teams
bijanlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate from 2024 NFL Free Agency

nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
nbc_fnia_mcastdynastyv4_240319.jpg
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sheehan explains most common swing sequence issues

March 19, 2024 01:11 PM
Nathalie Sheehan, instructor of "Golfer's Guide: Swing Sequencing" on GolfPass, explains how her guide can help anyone and discusses the most common issues she sees in the everyday swing.
nbc_golf_gt_sheehansegment_240319.jpg
3:35
Sheehan explains most common swing sequence issues
nbc_golf_gtfaxoninterview_240318.jpg
13:57
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
nbc_golf_gt_johnwood_240318.jpg
7:44
Scheffler ‘obviously the best player in the world’
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240318.jpg
7:52
Roundtable: Analyzing Scheffler’s dominance
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerimpact_240306.jpg
6:02
Reflecting on Palmer’s impact outside the ropes
nbc_golf_aonnext10swing5_240306.jpg
1:24
Eckroat, van Rooyen move into Aon Next 10 for API
nbc_golf_michaelkimintv_240306.jpg
4:28
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
nbc_golf_tourofpalmeroffice_240306.jpg
5:56
Palmer’s historic office captures his legacy
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerpreview_240306.jpg
9:44
Will PGA Tour stars emerge at Bay Hill?
nbc_golf_gt_bridgestonegolf_240305.jpg
2:45
Bridgestone’s ‘Mindset’ ball improves mental game
