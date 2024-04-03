Watch Now
McIlroy searching for 'formula that works'
Rory McIlroy is making a slight change to his schedule ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National as he searches for a formula that works.
Up Next
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
McIlroy searching for 'formula that works'
Rory McIlroy is making a slight change to his schedule ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National as he searches for a formula that works.
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early rd. 1
HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early rd. 1
Watch some of the best shots from the early portion of Round 1 at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
Learn more about Auburn freshman Anna Davis, who is hoping to become the first two-time winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at just 18 years old.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is evolving
Augusta National Women's Amateur is evolving
Two-time ACC Player of the Year Rachel Kuehn discusses what the Augusta National Women's Amateur means to her and why the tournament is becoming a household name.
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
Stanford stock 'sky-high' heading into Augusta
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to break down the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur, including the Stanford players in the field and Ingrid Lindblad's outlook as a "favorite" in the event.
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
'Impossible' not to look ahead to Masters
Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman discuss their focus on the Texas Open and how much they are peeking ahead to the Masters at Augusta National.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ‘impactful’
Augusta National Women's Amateur is 'impactful'
Morgan Pressel joins Golf Today from Champions Retreat Golf Club to discuss the major storylines heading into the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Is Korda's streak the start of a run of dominance?
Beth Ann Nichols calls in to discuss Nelly Korda's winning streak and her chances of becoming a truly dominant star.
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
Megha Ganne calls in from Champions Retreat to discuss the excitement in the air around the Augusta National Women's Amateur and how her previous experiences in the event are helping her now.
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
Roundtable: DiMarco's comments on Champions Tour
The Golf Today roundtable assesses Chris DiMarco's comments on the Champions Tour and its purses, motivation behind playing on the DP World Tour and what we could expect from Tiger at the Masters if he tees it up.