How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes: TV and stream info, schedule, start time, top horses, poll position

Just a few weeks ago the world watched Mystik Dan win the 150th Kentucky Derby in the first 3-horse photo finish in the Kentucky Derby since 1947. The win marked the first Kentucky Derby victory for jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. and trainer Ken McPeek.

“The biggest moment was when we were walking up to the Derby steps (at the winner’s circle pagoda)”, said Hernandez after the win. "...I’ve been around here at Churchill for the last 20 years and I’ve always told myself that I’m never going into that Derby winner’s circle until I can go there as a Kentucky Derby winner.

The excitement continues this Saturday, May 18 with the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, as Mystik Dan makes a bid for the Triple Crown. However, achieving that sweep will not be easy with the most successful trainer in Preakness history in the mix.

Bob Baffert missed the Kentucky Derby due to a Churchill Downs suspension that will remain through the end of the calendar year 2024, but he is eligible for the rest of the Triple Crown and has a top contender in Imagination. Muth, another Baffert-trained horse who beat Mystik Dan in the Arkansas Derby last time out, was the expected Preakness favorite, but scratched after spiking a fever following his trip east from California.

Another name to know entering the 2024 Preakness Stakes is 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas. The Hall of Famer looks to become the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race and has two chances to do so with Just Steel and Seize the Grey.

Saturday’s coverage of the Preakness Stakes begins with an afternoon of prep races that you won’t want to miss at 1:30 PM ET on Peacock and CNBC. Then the excitement switches over to NBC and Peacock at 4:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

How do I watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

Date: Saturday, May 18

Saturday, May 18 Time: Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Peacock



What horses are in the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

Saturday’s race features 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. Click here to see the most updated list of entries.

What other horse racing events are on this weekend?

Muth scratch makes Preakness a 'wide-open' race Drew Dinsick discusses the scratch for heavy-favorite and Bob Baffert-trained Muth before the Preakness after running a fever before travel, and shares why Mystik Dan, Imagination, and Tuscan Gold are the beneficiaries.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan, who is running in Saturday’s race, won the 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose. It was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Ken McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

Watch the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.