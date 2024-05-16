Mystik Dan Triple Crown 2024: Preakness odds, post position, past Triple Crown winners, jockey, owner

The 2024 Preakness Stakes is just days away, and the field is suddenly wide open after the favorite, Muth, was scratched on Wednesday.

The unpredictability alone is intriguing enough a headline, but of course, the second leg of the horse racing Triple Crown generates plenty of attention toward the winner of that year’s Kentucky Derby, too. In 2024, that’s Mystik Dan, as determined by a mere nostril a couple weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about his status for Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. in the Preakness Stakes.

Will Mystik Dan run in the Preakness 2024?

Yes, Mystik Dan will run in the 2024 Preakness Stakes. He will be in the No. 5 post, drawing that position on Monday.

It wasn’t a certainty that Mystik Dan would run in the Preakness — his ownership said after the Kentucky Derby that it would be a discussion; Derby wins don’t always necessarily mean a Preakness run — but Saturday came the announcement that he’ll be in the field.

Is Mystik Dan the favorite to win the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

Yesterday, no. Today, yes.

Muth had been the favorite at 8-5, but that title now goes to Mystik Dan at 5-2. The next two favorites are Catching Freedom, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and Imagination, each at 6-1. They’re in the third and ninth posts, respectively.

Who is Mystik Dan’s trainer?

Mystik Dan’s trainer is Ken McPeek, who became the fourth trainer ever to win the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in the same year, when Thorpedo Anna won the former and Mystik Dan the latter. McPeek is the first trainer to win both in the same year since 1952.

The Derby win completed the career Triple Crown for McPeek, whose Swiss Skydiver won the Preakness in 2020. McPeek has won each Triple Crown race exactly once.

Who owns Mystik Dan?

Mystik Dan is owned by Lance Gasaway and the 4G Racing team of Brent Gasaway (Lance’s cousin) and Brent’s wife Sharilyn. He’s also owned by Daniel Hamby III and his brother, Scott Hamby of Valley View Farm.

“To me, this is for him,” Lance Gasaway said after the Derby, which took place exactly one year after his father, Clint, died. “He loved the game. He and I bought horses together...I’m just so happy for my family. I had all my family here. It’s just a special day.”

Who is Mystik Dan’s jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.?

Hernandez, from Layafette, La., has one Triple Crown win — the 2024 Kentucky Derby, of course. He’s had four attempts in the Preakness. He gained widespread praise for his masterful rail-skimming technique at Churchill Downs a couple weeks ago, helping him become the first jockey since 2009 (and eighth all-time) to win the Kentucky Oaks and Derby in the same year.

“Brian’s amazing,” McPeek said after the Derby win. “Probably one of the most underrated riders in racing. But not anymore.”

What is the list of Triple Crown winners by year?

There have been 13 horse racing Triple Crown winners.

Sir Barton, 1919

Gallant Fox, 1930

Omaha, 1935

War Admiral, 1937

Whirlaway, 1941

Count Fleet, 1943

Assault, 1946

Citation, 1948

Secretariat, 1973

Seattle Slew, 1977

Affirmed, 1978

American Pharoah, 2015

Justify, 2018

Who is the latest horse to win the horse racing Triple Crown?

Justify, in 2018. Justify is also the most recent horse to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown — the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Saturday will determine whether Mystik Dan becomes the new most recent and gallops one step closer to horse racing history.