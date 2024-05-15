2024 Preakness Stakes: Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the official cocktail at the Preakness?

The quest for the Triple Crown continues this Saturday, May 18 with the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 4:30 PM ET. Be sure to tune into the early afternoon races on CNBC and Peacock at 1:30 PM.

The official drink for the Kentucky Derby is the mint julep, however the cocktail of choice for the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan. The drink, created in 1973 by Harry Stevens who served as one of Pimlico’s longtime caterers, is named after Maryland’s state flower. See below for the recipe and make your 2024 Preakness Stakes watch-party an event your guests won’t want to miss.

How to make the Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail:

Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan with the Food Network’s recipe!

1 ounce peach schnapps



1 ounce bourbon whiskey



1 ounce vodka



2 ounces orange juice



2 ounces sour mix



An orange slice and cherry for garnish



How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

Date: Saturday, May 18

Saturday, May 18 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

RELATED: How to watch, live stream the Black-Eyed Susan on Peacock

What other horse races are on this weekend?

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan was crowned the winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby. It was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Ken McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. Mystik Dan will attempt to win the second leg of the Triple Crown in the Preakness on Saturday.

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

RELATED: Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in photo finish

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action. You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

What devices does Peacock

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Watch the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.