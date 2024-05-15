How to watch, live stream the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan on Peacock

All of the horse racing excitement continues this weekend with back-to-back days of action. Head to Peacock this Friday, May 17 to stream the 2024 Black Eyed Susan at 4:30 PM ET. The historic 1 1/8 mile race for three-year-old fillies, which was first run in 1919, will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and this year marks the 100th running of the event.

Then on Saturday, May 18, head to NBC and Peacock for the 149th Preakness Stakes at 4:30 PM ET where Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan continues the quest for the Triple Crown.

The early afternoon races at Pimlico will air on CNBC and Peacock beginning at 1:30 PM ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

How to watch the 2024 Black Eyed Susan:

Date: Friday, May 17

Friday, May 17 Time: Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland Streaming: Peacock

How do I stream the 2024 Black Eyed Susan on Peacock

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action. You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

What other horse racing events are on this weekend?

Black Eyed Susan - Friday, May 17 at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock

Preakness Stakes Prep Races - Saturday, May 18 at 1:30 PM ET on Peacock

2024 Preakness Stakes - Saturday, May 18 at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

What time does the Black Eyed Susan start?

Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Relive the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish Mystik Dan defeats Sierra Leone and Forever Young at the wire for one of the closest finishes in Kentucky Derby history.

Watch the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.