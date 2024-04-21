 Skip navigation
Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Corales Puntacana purse payout: What winner Billy Horschel and field made
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Billy Horschel goes to Puntacana and leaves with eighth PGA Tour win
IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix - Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Scott Dixon wins; Colton Herta takes blame for hitting Josef Newgarden

Top Clips

nbc_indy_palouintv_240421.jpg
Palou shares insight into Long Beach dual-strategy
nbc_indy_hertaintv_240421.jpg
Herta happy with second despite Newgarden incident
nbc_indy_newgardenintvv2_240421.jpg
Newgarden shares view of contact with Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Low-am Koo confident after ending Chevron in style

April 21, 2024 04:34 PM
Jasmine Koo shows off the mark on her ball from the advertisement sign that saved her second shot on the 72nd hole at the Chevron Championship -- which she finished as low amateur, walking away with tons of confidence.
nbc_golf_koointv_240421.jpg
1:33
Low-am Koo confident after ending Chevron in style
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd3highlights_240420.jpg
6:26
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
5:24
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
17:44
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_soyeonryuintv_240419.jpg
4:00
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf
nbc_golf_lpgnellykordahl_240419.jpg
4:34
Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2pt1_240419.jpg
12:56
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 2, early window
nbc_golf_lpgalopezboothintv_240419.jpg
5:29
Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
1:05
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
10:38
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
