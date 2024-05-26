Watch Now
Now a crucial time for Tour players in FedEx Cup
Johnson Wagner and Rich Lerner break down why now is a critical time for PGA Tour players struggling for status, explaining how certain players must make their move before it's too late.
Johnson Wagner and Rich Lerner break down why now is a critical time for PGA Tour players struggling for status, explaining how certain players must make their move before it's too late.
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Davis Riley describes the emotions of winning the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, breaking down how he was able to stay focused with Scottie Scheffler looming near throughout the tournament.
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, including why he wasn't able to catch up with Davis Riley and how it was difficult to play in wake of Grayson Murray's passing.
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Eric and Terry Murray, parents to Grayson Murray, put out a statement on Sunday about the golfer’s death.
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 best shots
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
The PGA Tour community mourns the loss of Grayson Murray, including Webb Simpson, who shares the impact Murray has had on his life.
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
Todd Lewis and Johnson Wagner join Golf Central to remember Grayson Murray, explaining how the two-time PGA Tour winner "inspired" others throughout his life.
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, joins Golf Central to address the death of Grayson Murray, expressing his support for Murray's family and how the Tour plans to honor him.
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
Grayson Murray, who earned the second of his two PGA Tour tournament victories at this year's Sony Open, passed away Saturday at the age of 30.
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
Golf Central discusses Scottie Scheffler's performance in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge and how he continues to make some of the most difficult shots look easy during high-pressure situations.