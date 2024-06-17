 Skip navigation
Full list of players who qualified for Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National

  
Published June 17, 2024 10:43 AM
The 60-player field for the Olympic men’s golf competition is set, with the latest update of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Four Americans will compete at Le Golf National in Paris, France, Aug. 1-4: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

Patrick Cantlay was the odd man out. His tie for third at Pinehurst No. 2 was enough to bump him to No. 8 in the world, but not strong enough to pass No. 7 Morikawa. Champion Bryson DeChambeau moved to 10th in the world and was the sixth-highest-ranked American.

Corey Conners, however, played his way to France. The Canadian tied for ninth at the U.S. Open and moved to 37th in the world, one spot ahead of Adam Hadwin, to secure the country’s second opening.

Two players can qualify per country unless they are ranked inside the top 15 in the OWGR, then up to four can earn spots.

Here’s a look at the 60 players who qualified (world ranking as of June 17 in parentheses):

USA

  • Scottie Scheffler (1)
  • Xander Schauffele (3)
  • Wyndham Clark (5)
  • Collin Morikawa (7)

Ireland

  • Rory McIlroy (2)
  • Shane Lowry (33)

Sweden

  • Ludvig Åberg (4)
  • Alex Noren (55)

Norway

  • Viktor Hovland (6)
  • Kris Ventura (281)

Spain

  • Jon Rahm (9)
  • David Puig (113)

Japan

  • Hideki Matsuyama (12)
  • Keita Nakajima (83)

Great Britain

  • Tommy Fleetwood (13)
  • Matt Fitzpatrick (18)

France

  • Matthieu Pavon (20)
  • Vitor Perez (78)

Austria

  • Sepp Straka (21)

Australia

  • Jason Day (24)
  • Min Woo Lee (36)

South Korea

  • Tom Kim (26)
  • Byeong Hun An (27)

Canada

  • Nick Taylor (35)
  • Corey Conners (37)

South Africa

  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout (40)
  • Erik van Rooyen (67)

Germany

  • Stephan Jaeger (42)
  • Matti Schmid (134)

Denmark

  • Nicolai Hojgaard (44)
  • Thorbjorn Olesen (85)

Belgium

  • Thomas Detry (48)

Argentina

  • Emiliano Grillo (52)
  • Alejandro Tosti (98)

New Zealand

  • Ryan Fox (59)
  • Daniel Hillier (190)

Poland

  • Adrian Meronk (73)

Chile

  • Joaquin Niemann (99)
  • Cristobel Del Solar (195)

Finland

  • Sami Valimaki (100)

Chinese Taipei

  • Kevin Yu (108)
  • C.T. Pan (140)

Netherlands

  • Joost Luiten (147)
  • Darius van Driel (237)

China

  • Carl Yuan (155)
  • Marty Dou Zecheng (338)

Colombia

  • Camilo Villegas (177)
  • Nico Echevarria (269)

Italy

  • Matteo Manassero (180)
  • Guido Migliozzi (198)

Belgium

  • Adrien Dumont de Chassart (187)

India

  • Subshankar Sharma (219)
  • Gaganjeet Bhullar (261)

Puerto Rico

  • Rafael Campos (221)

Mexico

  • Carlos Ortiz (240)
  • Abraham Ancer (312)

Thailand

  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat (242)
  • Phachara Khongwatmai (287)

Malaysia

  • Gavin Green (257)

Paraguay

  • Fabrizio Zanotti (343)