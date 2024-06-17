Full list of players who qualified for Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National

The 60-player field for the Olympic men’s golf competition is set, with the latest update of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Four Americans will compete at Le Golf National in Paris, France, Aug. 1-4: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

Patrick Cantlay was the odd man out. His tie for third at Pinehurst No. 2 was enough to bump him to No. 8 in the world, but not strong enough to pass No. 7 Morikawa. Champion Bryson DeChambeau moved to 10th in the world and was the sixth-highest-ranked American.

Corey Conners, however, played his way to France. The Canadian tied for ninth at the U.S. Open and moved to 37th in the world, one spot ahead of Adam Hadwin, to secure the country’s second opening.

Two players can qualify per country unless they are ranked inside the top 15 in the OWGR, then up to four can earn spots.

Here’s a look at the 60 players who qualified (world ranking as of June 17 in parentheses):

USA



Scottie Scheffler (1)

Xander Schauffele (3)

Wyndham Clark (5)

Collin Morikawa (7)

Ireland



Rory McIlroy (2)

Shane Lowry (33)

Sweden



Ludvig Åberg (4)

Alex Noren (55)

Norway



Viktor Hovland (6)

Kris Ventura (281)

Spain



Jon Rahm (9)

David Puig (113)

Japan



Hideki Matsuyama (12)

Keita Nakajima (83)

Great Britain



Tommy Fleetwood (13)

Matt Fitzpatrick (18)

France



Matthieu Pavon (20)

Vitor Perez (78)

Austria



Sepp Straka (21)

Australia



Jason Day (24)

Min Woo Lee (36)

South Korea



Tom Kim (26)

Byeong Hun An (27)

Canada



Nick Taylor (35)

Corey Conners (37)

South Africa



Christiaan Bezuidenhout (40)

Erik van Rooyen (67)

Germany



Stephan Jaeger (42)

Matti Schmid (134)

Denmark



Nicolai Hojgaard (44)

Thorbjorn Olesen (85)

Belgium



Thomas Detry (48)

Argentina



Emiliano Grillo (52)

Alejandro Tosti (98)

New Zealand



Ryan Fox (59)

Daniel Hillier (190)

Poland



Adrian Meronk (73)

Chile



Joaquin Niemann (99)

Cristobel Del Solar (195)

Finland



Sami Valimaki (100)

Chinese Taipei



Kevin Yu (108)

C.T. Pan (140)

Netherlands



Joost Luiten (147)

Darius van Driel (237)

China



Carl Yuan (155)

Marty Dou Zecheng (338)

Colombia



Camilo Villegas (177)

Nico Echevarria (269)

Italy



Matteo Manassero (180)

Guido Migliozzi (198)

Belgium



Adrien Dumont de Chassart (187)

India



Subshankar Sharma (219)

Gaganjeet Bhullar (261)

Puerto Rico



Rafael Campos (221)

Mexico



Carlos Ortiz (240)

Abraham Ancer (312)

Thailand



Kiradech Aphibarnrat (242)

Phachara Khongwatmai (287)

Malaysia



Gavin Green (257)

Paraguay

