Top News

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
How to watch 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Travelers Championship
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 9 - Golf
Full list of players who qualified for Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
nbc_dps_brysonusopen_240617.jpg
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win
nbc_dog_idccentral_weavesflyingdisc_240615.jpg
IDC Weave, Flying Disc, Fetch It Central Regional

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy 'needed' to meet with the media

June 17, 2024 09:52 AM
Regardless of the emotions he was dealing with in the moments following his U.S. Open loss, Dan Patrick thinks Rory McIlroy should have met with the media, especially as the "face of the PGA Tour."
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
9:36
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
nbc_dps_roryMcIIroy_240617.jpg
4:22
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
nbc_dps_brysonusopen_240617.jpg
7:17
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround4_240616.jpg
1:44
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
nbc_golf_wagner_240616.jpg
5:16
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
nbc_golf_brysononset_240616.jpg
13:07
DeChambeau breaks down ‘whirlwind’ Round 4 at USO
nbc_golf_rorydebate_240616.jpg
8:55
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory’s drought
nbc_golf_coronapremierround4_240615.jpg
2:07
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bestofbrysonv3_240616.jpg
8:46
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorymiss_240616.jpg
0:53
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major
