Watch Now
McIlroy 'needed' to meet with the media
Regardless of the emotions he was dealing with in the moments following his U.S. Open loss, Dan Patrick thinks Rory McIlroy should have met with the media, especially as the "face of the PGA Tour."
Up Next
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
Jaime Diaz joins the Golf Today set to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's "tragedy" in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
McIlroy 'needed' to meet with the media
Regardless of the emotions he was dealing with in the moments following his U.S. Open loss, Dan Patrick thinks Rory McIlroy should have met with the media, especially as the "face of the PGA Tour."
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win
DeChambeau deserves 'credit' for U.S. Open win
Dan Patrick discusses Bryson DeChambeau's path to a second U.S. Open win, how he fared against the field, and the difficult conditions at Pinehurst No. 2.
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
Check out the best shots from Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 4 of the 2024 U.S. Open.
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
Johnson Wagner had just bladed his bunker shot over the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 -- before U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau crashed the set, Wagner stuck his next attempt and the two celebrated accordingly.
DeChambeau breaks down ‘whirlwind’ Round 4 at USO
DeChambeau breaks down 'whirlwind' Round 4 at USO
Fresh off securing a hard-fought victory at the 2024 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau joins Live From to walk through Sunday's final round and how he gave "everything" he had to win.
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory’s drought
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory's drought
Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has failed to win a major since 2014 because his swing isn't as good as it used to be. Paul McGinley thinks the drought is due to something more mental. They debate on Live From.
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
Highlights: DeChambeau's best throughout U.S. Open
Check out Bryson DeChambeau's best shots from throughout the week at Pinehurst No. 2 en route to his second U.S. Open title.