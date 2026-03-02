 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine

March 2, 2026 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their combine interview with Jordyn Tyson and react to the wide receiver putting up 26 reps of 225 lbs. on the bench press.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
03:50
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
03:57
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
14:11
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
nbc_pft_salarycapconvo_260302.jpg
08:28
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
nbc_pft_taylengreen_260302.jpg
04:40
Arkansas’ Green breaks multiple combine records
nbc_pft_georgepickenstag_260302.jpg
04:09
Comparing Pickens’ situation to Parsons’ in 2025
nbc_pft_combineintvtakeaway_260302.jpg
03:32
Takeaways from interviews at the 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_pft_monkenconvov2_260302.jpg
09:35
Florio: Browns ‘got it right’ with hiring Monken
nbc_pft_jerryjones_260302.jpg
09:38
How much are Cowboys willing to spend in FA?
nbc_pft_40times_260302.jpg
09:05
2026 NFL Combine was fastest in history
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260302.jpg
04:14
Miami QB Beck booed at NFL combine
nbc_nfl_francismauigoa_260228.jpg
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
nbc_nfl_protor_260228.jpg
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
nbc_nfl_vegaloane_260228.jpg
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_260227.jpg
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_nfl_jonahcoleman_260227.jpg
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
nbc_nfl_kaytronallen_260227.jpg
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
nbc_nfl_emmettjohnson_260227.jpg
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
nbc_nfl_nsingleton_260227.jpg
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
nbc_nfl_sbell_260227.jpg
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
nbc_nfl_cbell_260227.jpg
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
nbc_nfl_luke_260226.jpg
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
nbc_nfl_germiebernard_260227.jpg
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
nbc_pft_denzel_boston_260226.jpg
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_phiboshl_260301.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics fend off 76ers at home
Screenshot_2026-03-01_234314_copy.jpg
01:17
Brown inching towards top group of MVP candidates
nbc_nba_celticssixersrecap_v2_260301.jpg
02:35
Celtics, Queta flex muscles against Sixers
nbc_nba_brownpostgameintv_260301.jpg
53
Brown: Queta played best game of his career vs PHI
nbc_pl_tworobsseskov3_260301.jpg
03:04
Sesko thriving for Manchester United under Carrick
nbc_wbb_marquetteV2_260301.jpg
04:58
HLs: Marquette holds off Providence on the road
replacement_raya.jpg
01:27
Raya shows up in big moments for Arsenal
nbc_soccer_usargv2_260301.jpg
07:46
Highlights: USWNT v. Argentina (En Español)
butler_parkinson.jpg
04:22
Butler Bulldogs are ‘peaking at the right time’
nbc_nba_tatumep2_260301.jpg
03:52
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 2
nbc_nba_tatumep3_260301.jpg
03:57
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 3
nbc_nba_edgecombefeature_260301.jpg
05:13
Edgecombe a student of the game with ‘it’ factor
nbc_nba_celtics76erspregame_260301.jpg
05:31
Celtics, 76ers forging different identities
nbc_nas_cupcota_260301.jpg
15:01
Highlights: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
seton_hall_3_1.jpg
01:20
Highlights: Bulldogs win third in a row in upset
nbc_pl_timber_260301.jpg
04:22
Timber walks through Arsenal’s winner v. Chelsea
new_mpx.jpg
01:22
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
nbc_pl_matchweek28allgoals_260301.jpg
14:38
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
oly_atw15000_nikkihiltz_260301.jpg
06:33
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
nbc_wbb_mikaylablakes_260301.jpg
03:16
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat
nbc_wbb_draftkings_260301.jpg
01:40
Is there value in betting UConn for title?
oly_atw60_jacioussears_260301.jpg
05:10
Sears storms to indoor women’s 60m national title
oly_atm1500_nathangreen_260301.jpg
05:43
Green bests Hocker, Nuguse for men’s 1500m title
nbc_pl_carrickint_260301.jpg
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
nbc_pl_Roseniorint_260301.jpg
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
nbc_pl_arsche_260301.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_artetaint_260301.jpg
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_260301.jpg
13:41
PL Update: Arsenal show grit against Chelsea
nbc_pl_reeseint_260301.jpg
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
oly_atm800_cooperlutkenhaus_260301.jpg
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old