 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Fallout: Bills trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs UCLA
LSU star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft via Vogue photo shoot, says ‘I didn’t want to be basic’
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day One
Bryson: Fans ‘losing interest’ with Tour/LIV deal dragging on

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_billstradediggs_v2_240403.jpg
Bills are reportedly trading Diggs to Texans
nbc_csu_iolrank2_240403.jpg
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 2 Troy Fautanu
nbc_csu_iolrank1_240403.jpg
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 1 Taliese Fuaga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Fallout: Bills trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs UCLA
LSU star Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft via Vogue photo shoot, says ‘I didn’t want to be basic’
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day One
Bryson: Fans ‘losing interest’ with Tour/LIV deal dragging on

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_billstradediggs_v2_240403.jpg
Bills are reportedly trading Diggs to Texans
nbc_csu_iolrank2_240403.jpg
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 2 Troy Fautanu
nbc_csu_iolrank1_240403.jpg
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 1 Taliese Fuaga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players

April 3, 2024 11:04 AM
Gain pivotal insight into the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, which houses the most difficult opening hole on the PGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
10:10
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_valero_240403.jpg
1:15
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fluff_240402.jpg
6:03
‘Love of the game’ drives longtime caddie Cowan
Now Playing
nbc_golf_couplesaugusta_240402.jpg
2:03
Couples, LaCava revisit 1992 Masters victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
3:01
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240401.jpg
12:26
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_houston_240401.jpg
1:49
Highlights: Best shots from Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tostiaon_240331.jpg
4:13
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
5:10
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
6:10
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
5:38
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottietalk_240331.jpg
4:56
Is Scheffler’s Masters week now easier or harder?
Now Playing