 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russell Henley
John Deere Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Iga Swiatek
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kraftpatsspending_230703.jpg
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
nbc_golf_gt_lopezint_230703.jpg
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
nbc_yahoo_josemiranda_230703.jpg
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russell Henley
John Deere Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Iga Swiatek
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kraftpatsspending_230703.jpg
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
nbc_golf_gt_lopezint_230703.jpg
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
nbc_yahoo_josemiranda_230703.jpg
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 3 finish

July 3, 2023 12:05 PM
See the final moments of the Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne Stage 3 finish at the 110th Tour de France.