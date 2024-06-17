Watch Now
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory's drought
Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has failed to win a major since 2014 because his swing isn't as good as it used to be. Paul McGinley thinks the drought is due to something more mental. They debate on Live From.
Up Next
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
Check out the best shots from Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 4 of the 2024 U.S. Open.
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
Johnson Wagner had just bladed his bunker shot over the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 -- before U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau crashed the set, Wagner stuck his next attempt and the two celebrated accordingly.
DeChambeau breaks down ‘whirlwind’ Round 4 at USO
DeChambeau breaks down 'whirlwind' Round 4 at USO
Fresh off securing a hard-fought victory at the 2024 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau joins Live From to walk through Sunday's final round and how he gave "everything" he had to win.
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory’s drought
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory's drought
Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has failed to win a major since 2014 because his swing isn't as good as it used to be. Paul McGinley thinks the drought is due to something more mental. They debate on Live From.
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
Highlights: DeChambeau's best throughout U.S. Open
Check out Bryson DeChambeau's best shots from throughout the week at Pinehurst No. 2 en route to his second U.S. Open title.
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major
Watch the short missed putt from Rory McIlroy on the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 that ultimately cost him the 2024 U.S. Open and his coveted fifth major championship.
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘kissed by fate’ in U.S. Open
Chamblee: DeChambeau 'kissed by fate' in U.S. Open
Brandel Chamblee joins the Live From crew to discuss Bryson DeChambeau's magical 18th hole up-and-down and Rory McIlroy falling just short of ending his drought at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Thankful DeChambeau receives U.S. Open Trophy
Thankful DeChambeau receives U.S. Open Trophy
Thankful for the support from the crowd all weekend, Bryson DeChambeau receives the U.S. Open Trophy after his electric win at Pinehurst No. 2 and re-watches his decisive sand shot on 18.