MLB Injury Report: Andrew Vaughn sidelined with hamate fracture, Nick Lodolo aiming to return next week

The MLB Injury Report will be bringing you all of the relevant injury updates from around the league over the last week, all in one place. It was a relatively quiet first week of baseball on the injury front. This first edition is highlighted by Andrew Vaughn’s hamate fracture, set to sideline him 4-6 weeks, and Nick Lodolo is ready for a tune-up start in the minors before his return next week. We break down those situations and more here. Let’s get started.

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Merill Kelly (back)

Kelly was placed on the injured list after getting a late start to his build-up this spring due to nerve issues in his back. He had already made a pair of spring training appearances, but he will need a couple of rehab starts as he gets his pitch count up. The first start of his rehab assignment is scheduled to come this Friday with Triple-A Reno, putting him on track to return to the Diamondbacks’ rotation in mid-April, likely replacing either Michael Soroka or Brandon Pfaadt. Soroka impressed in his first start of the season on Monday, striking out ten over five shutout innings against the Tigers in Arizona.

Spencer Strider (oblique)

Strider’s start to the year was stalled by an oblique strain he suffered late in spring training. On the bright side, it wasn’t an arm injury. Still, it was a blow to the Atlanta rotation as the season opened. Strider will reportedly travel with the team on its upcoming road trip and face live hitters in a batting practice session. He’ll likely need a few rehab starts before he’s activated. An optimistic timeline could put him back by the end of April, though there’s nothing definitive. José Suarez is currently filling in as the team’s fifth starter, with intriguing rookie Didier Fuentes another option to join the rotation sometime over the next month.

Tanner Bibee (shoulder)

Bibee was pulled in the middle of his first start as he was warming up for the sixth inning with what the team determined was right shoulder inflammation. He was reportedly feeling much better the next day and “felt good” following a 26-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. Bibee was cleared to make his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Dodgers, though fantasy managers may want to keep him on the bench given both the matchup and questionable health status.

Seiya Suzuki (knee)

Suzuki suffered a PCL sprain in his right knee during the World Baseball Classic on March 14. He’s already started baseball activities as he ramps up his recovery process and prepares for a rehab assignment in the coming week or so, perhaps as soon as the team’s upcoming road trip that begins on April 3. Matt Shaw and Michael Conforto have split right-field duties in Suzuki’s absence.

Nick Lodolo (blister)

Lodolo’s final spring tune-up was cut short in the first inning with a blister on his left ring finger. No stranger to blister issues, Lodolo opened the year on the injured list to hopefully get the blister completely resolved. He threw a bullpen session on Sunday and is set to make a rehab start with Class-A Daytona on Thursday, putting him on track to return to the Reds’ rotation next Tuesday in Miami against the Marlins, assuming all goes well. Lodolo will carry an elevated risk given that he’s missed multiple weeks in each of the last two seasons with blister problems.

Josh Hader (biceps)

Hader is working his way back from left biceps tendonitis. He threw a bullpen session on Friday and is aiming to face live hitters in mid-April. Assuming he’ll need at least a few minor league rehab appearances, an ideal timeline could have him pitching for the Astros by early May. The 31-year-old left-hander ended 2025 on the injured list with a shoulder strain, so there’s concern that both issues could be related if his arm is compensating for not being 100%. Regardless, he’ll be at a heightened risk of re-injury throughout the season. Bryan Abreu has filled in as the primary closer, but he also has some red flags with diminished control and velocity, making Bryan King someone to watch for save chances in Houston.

Andrew Vaughn (hand)

Vaughn was removed from Thursday’s game against the White Sox with a hand injury that turned out to be the dreaded hamate fracture in his left hand. It’s unfortunate timing for the 27-year-old slugger after he made a fantastic impression with the team in the second half of 2025, hitting .309 with nine homers. Vaughn will miss the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery. Jefferson Quero was recalled to sure up some catching depth, with Gary Sanchez and Jake Bauers set to platoon at first base in Vaughn’s absence.

Carlos Rodón (elbow)

Gerrit Cole (elbow)

The Yankees provided an update on a pair of their top starters working their way back from injury. Rodón looks to be on track for a return to the Yankees’ rotation sometime in April following a 50-pitch live batting practice session on Sunday. The next step would appear to be a minor league rehab assignment as he continues to build up his pitch count. The 33-year-old left-hander had offseason surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. As for Cole, the team opted to place him on the 15-day injured list as opposed to the 60-day, perhaps anticipating a return sometime in May. The 35-year-old right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and looked good in short outings this spring. He’s scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session this week as he continues to ramp up his throwing program.

José Berríos (elbow)

Shane Bieber (forearm)

Trey Yesavage (shoulder)

Cody Ponce (knee)

The Blue Jays have a trio of starting pitchers progressing through their throwing programs. Berríos and Bieber are set for bullpen sessions this week. Berríos suffered a stress fracture in his elbow at the end of spring training, while Bieber opened the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation after experiencing forearm fatigue during the offseason. Both will need to build up their pitch counts and will likely need multiple starts on a rehab assignment before they’re activated from the injured list.

This is the play on which Cody Ponce was hurt. He had slipped on the mound a couple of pitches earlier, rolling off the mound for a balk. https://t.co/LPjBDzjWAC pic.twitter.com/CzsqCujNwZ — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Yesavage is a little further along. He’s been sidelined by shoulder inflammation to start the season and is aiming to get to about 45 pitches during a three-inning simulated game scheduled for Friday. The 22-year-old right-hander will likely need a tune-up start or two in the minors before he joins the Toronto rotation. His return could be sorely needed after Ponce exited Monday’s start against the Rockies with right knee discomfort. This one didn’t look good. Ponce pulled up while attempting to field a ball down the first base line and ended up getting carted off the field. He’ll undergo further evaluation and imaging in the coming days, but his next start, and perhaps more, is very much in doubt.

