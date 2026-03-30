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Western Conference playoff dream matchups

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Where Duke's loss ranks among notable collapses

March 30, 2026 05:37 PM
Dan Le Batard & Co. explore several of the biggest all-time collapses in sports history to see how Duke's unthinkable loss to UConn fits in the picture.

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