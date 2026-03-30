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Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Olympic medalist Jess Parratto retires from diving
SX 2026 Rd 11 Detroit 450 Vince Friese.jpg
Vince Friese penalized for aggressive riding in Detroit Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
150th Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby contenders emerge in prep races, but long road remains to first Saturday in May

Top Clips

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Castle developing into a force for Spurs
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‘Confusion’ surrounds NBA’s anti-tanking proposals
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Can George continue carrying scoring momentum?

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76ers demand attention in East now healthy

March 30, 2026 06:28 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Evan Turner, and John Crotty analyze the micro races in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia 76ers getting healthy and the Charlotte Hornets continuing to lurk.

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