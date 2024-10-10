Watch Now
Berman reflects on hallowed ESPN career
Chris Berman reflects on his long career at ESPN and discusses the Jets' long history of bad luck.
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-BAL, ARI-GB, HOU-NE
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their favorite picks for Commanders-Ravens, Cardinals-Packers and Texans-Patriots during Week 6 of the NFL season.
Bet it in a Minute: TB-NO, CLE-PHI, IND-TEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 6: Jones, Ekeler
Matthew Berry details his Week 6 flex players, including Daniel Jones, Austin Ekeler, Darnell Mooney and Zach Ertz.
Berry’s Week 6 RB Love/Hate: Hall, Pollard lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Breece Hall and Tony Pollard are among their top RBs for Week 6 fantasy lineups.
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, which the Falcons are favored due to ability of Kirk Cousins and the Panthers' poor record.
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
The Texans are a tough starting point for Drake Maye's NFL career, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't think the Patriots have the talent to take down Houston.
NFL Week 6 preview: Commanders vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate the blockbuster matchup between two of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson as the Commanders take on the Ravens in Baltimore this Sunday.
NFL Week 6 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Steelers at Raiders, favoring Steelers to win thanks to the likelihood of Russell Wilson being back, Justin Field's regression, and the Raider's general dysfunction.