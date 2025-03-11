How to watch 2025 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

The 2025 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament begins this Wednesday, March 12 and runs through Saturday, March 15, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Peacock‘s got you covered with coverage of the first round and the first two games in the quarterfinals.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament, including the full schedule, scores, and additional information on how to watch each game.

2025 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

*All times are listed as ET

First Round - Wednesday, March 12:



Game 1: (9) Butler vs. (8) Providence – 4 p.m. on Peacock

Game 2: (10) DePaul vs. (7) Georgetown – 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 3: (11) Seton Hall vs. (6) Villanova – 9 p.m. on Peacock

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13:



Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) St. John’s – 12 p.m. on Peacock

Game 5: (5) Marquette vs. (4) Xavier – 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. (2) Creighton – 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. (3) UConn – 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals - Friday, March 14:



Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner – 6:30 p.m. on FOX

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 9 p.m. on FOX

Championship - Saturday, March 15:



Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 6:30 p.m. on FOX

How can I watch the 2025 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament?

Where is the 2025 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament?

This year’s tournament is taking place at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” — Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Who won the 2025 Big East Men’s Basketball regular season title?

St. John’s clinched this year’s Big East regular season title, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Who won the 2024 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament?

UConn won its 8th title in the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament under coach Dan Hurley.

