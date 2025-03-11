How to watch 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

The 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament begins this Wednesday, March 12 and runs through Sunday, March 16, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Head to Peacock to watch coverage of the First Round. The action starts at 3:30 PM with No.12 vs Minnesota vs No. 13 Northwestern, followed by No. 10 Ohio State vs No. 15 Iowa, and No. 11 Rutgers vs No. 14 USC.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament, including the full schedule, scores, and additional information on how to watch each game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

*All times are listed as ET

First Round - Wednesday, March 12:



Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 2: No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Iowa - 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock

Game 3: No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 USC - 25 minutes after Game 2 on Peacock

Second Round - Thursday, March 13:



Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana - 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner - 25 minutes after Game 4 on Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner - 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 7: No. 6 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner - 25 minutes after Game 6 on Big Ten

Network

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 14:



Game 8: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner - 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 4 UCLA vs. Game 5 winner - 25 minutes after Game 8 on Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 2 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner - 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner - 25 minutes after Game 10 on Big Ten Network

Semifinals - Saturday, March 15:



Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner - 1 p.m. on CBS

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner - 25 minutes after Game 12 on CBS

Championship - Sunday, March 16:



Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS

RELATED: Big Ten men’s Bracketology - Who will take the crown in Indy?

How can I watch the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

Coverage will be available on Peacock, the Big Ten Network, and CBS. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college basketball action.

Where is the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

This year’s tournament is taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What teams are in the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

Below are the teams that qualified for the tournament, along with their seeding order:



Michigan State Maryland Michigan UCLA Wisconsin Purdue Illinois Oregon Indiana Ohio State Rutgers Minnesota Northwestern USC Iowa

Who won the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball regular season title?

The Michigan State Spartans defeated Michigan 79-62 on Sunday, March 9, to clinch this year’s Big Ten title.

Who won the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship game last year?

Illinois defeated Wisconsin 93-87 to win the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship.

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.



What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started