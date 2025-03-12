Big East Tournament - Butler vs. Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big East men’s basketball tournament tips off Wednesday afternoon when the Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14) take on the Providence Friars (12-19, 6-14) in New York City.

Providence literally and figuratively limps into the tournament. They suffered numerous injuries to key players throughout the season which culminated in a five-game losing streak to finish the season.

Butler struggled throughout the regular season as well. They lost their last four.

These teams split their two games this season with each winning on their home floor. The Friars won in Providence, 84-65, on January 8 and Butler defeated Providence in Indianapolis, 82-81, on February 8.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Butler vs. Providence

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Bulldogs at Friars

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Butler Bulldogs (-125), Providence Friars (+105)

Spread: Bulldogs -1.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Butler at Providence

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Providence on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Providence Friars +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 147.5.

Butler vs. Providence: Top betting trends and recent stats

Butler was 19-12 to the OVER this season

Providence has won 8 of their last 10 games against Butler

Providence is just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Butler

Providence has lost their last 5 games and is just 1-4 against the spread in those 5 games.

