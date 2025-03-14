Big Ten Tournament - Wisconsin vs. UCLA Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

The Wisconsin Badgers (24-8, 14-7) and the UCLA Bruins (22-9, 13-7) take the court in Indianapolis this afternoon in quarterfinal action of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers eliminated Northwestern, 70-63, yesterday. Nolan Winter and John Tonje led Wisconsin to the win with 18 points apiece.

UCLA has won their last two games. Last Saturday they routed USC, 90-63. Eric Dailey, Jr. led the Bruins with 25 points.

These teams met on January 21 with UCLA knocking off the Badgers 85-83. Wisconsin covered the 4.5 point spread and the OVER (141.5) cashed.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin vs. UCLA

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 2:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Wisconsin vs. UCLA

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Wisconsin Badgers (-125), UCLA Bruins (+105)

Spread: Badgers -1.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin vs. UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects both teams to play well defensively: Game Total Under 141.5 (-110)

“The first meeting between them was a thriller won by UCLA 85-83 at Wisconsin. That totaled opened at 140 and closed at 142.5, which is what this total opened at yesterday before moving down a point. We should expect a slower tempo and scoreless stretches. Wisconsin only managed 70 points on Northwestern after losing out on the double-bye with a senior day loss to Penn State, so it’s not like the offense is humming whereas UCLA is playing in a different time zone with rest. I like the Under 141.5 down to 140.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Wisconsin on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Wisconsin -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 142.5.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wisconsin did not cover the 8.5 point spread in yesterday’s 70-63 win over Indiana

Wisconsin has failed to cover the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 3 of Wisconsin’s last 4 games

UCLA has covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in UCLA’s last 3 games



