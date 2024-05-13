Watch Now
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 40, Jarrett Stidham
Chris Simms kicks off his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Denver Broncos’ Jarrett Stidham landed No. 40 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Chris Simms shares the "Backup+" tier of his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, with Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett landing No. 38 on the list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jacoby Brissett edged Joe Flacco in the "Throwbacks" tier, coming in at No. 36 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Joe Flacco landed at No. 37 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of the "Throwbacks" tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Las Vegas Raiders’ Gardner Minshew landed No. 39 on his list.
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, analyzing whether they can get off to a quick start this season.
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at some burning questions regarding the San Francisco 49ers and discuss how head coach Kyle Shanahan has the final say over the team's roster decisions.
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss who will win the Dallas Cowboys' running back battle, if they'll find wide receiver depth and whether Mazi Smith will emerge along the interior defensive line.
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for all the teams that finished last in their division in 2023, discussing which team has the best chance of finishing in first place in 2024.
What happened to Eagles at end of last season?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what happened to the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the 2023 season after getting off to a strong 10-1 start, and how the Philly offense will adjust to Kellen Moore.
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the offensive ceiling for the New England Patriots post-draft with additions at wide receiver and how the team can support the development of Drake Maye as QB of the future.
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dig into burning questions regarding the Baltimore Ravens, including the team’s offensive line overhaul, injuries, coaching changes and more.