Reed can be the St. Brown for the Packers
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers preview the positional groups on the Green Bay Packers, discussing why second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed can be the No. 1 option in the passing game.
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
Chris Simms breaks down the latest news on Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's meniscus injury and discusses how Sam Darnold could be a valuable replacement for the rookie signal-caller.
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss what the the San Francisco 49ers would need to trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers and why rookie Dominick Puni is worth watching.
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Chicago Bears defensive line and EDGE group, discussing why rookie Austin Booker could be the guy who steps up opposite Montez Sweat.
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
Chris Simms breaks down the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback dilemma and touches on similar situations around the league ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
Chris Simms analyzes the San Francisco 49ers situation with Brandon Aiyuk, explaining why it's important for them to get a wide receiver back in any potential deal.
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1
Chris Simms evaluates how every first-round rookie quarterback looked in their NFL preseason debuts, explaining how Caleb Williams "stole the show" in Chicago.
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss which teams make for strong playoff bets for the 2024 NFL season, including non-playoff teams from 2023 like the Cardinals, Commanders and Jets.
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss their best bets entering the NFL season, including the Bengals winning the AFC North, Joe Burrow winning MVP and more.
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
Chris Simms explains why he put Packers quarterback Jordan Love over 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy.
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
Chris Simms defends taking Lamar Jackson over Matthew Stafford in his QB rankings, saying Jackson's ability to take over a game cannot be overlooked despite his lack of success in the playoffs.
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special
Chris Simms defends his choice to place Patrick Mahomes above Josh Allen at No. 1 in his 2024 QB Ranking, arguing that Mahomes' consistency and ability to lead his team makes him stand out.