Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer'Zhan Newton

April 8, 2024 11:44 AM
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, explaining why the Illinois product is a solid prospect but not in the "elite" tier of 2024 DTs.
